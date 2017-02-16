Santa Rosa student’s car stolen from school’s garage

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– A student’s car was stolen Wednesday from Santa Rosa Junior College’s parking garage, according to Santa Rosa police.

The student lost her car keys near the school’s Tauzer Gymnasium.

The black 2006 Ford Fusion sedan was parked on the third floor of the school’s parking garage.

Police estimate that it was stolen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police suspect someone found the keys and used the key less remote to locate the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department dispatch center at (707) 527-1000.