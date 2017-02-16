Santa Rosa student’s car stolen from school’s garage

By Published: Updated:
PD_Santa-Rosa-Police---generic

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– A student’s car was stolen Wednesday from Santa Rosa Junior College’s parking garage, according to Santa Rosa police.

The student lost her car keys near the school’s Tauzer Gymnasium.

The black 2006 Ford Fusion sedan was parked on the third floor of the school’s parking garage.

Police estimate that it was stolen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police suspect someone found the keys and used the key less remote to locate the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department dispatch center at (707) 527-1000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s