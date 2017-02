SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is being called Uber for seniors.

A new service is connecting people who do not have smartphones to rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe slate shows us how “arrive rides” can help seniors get around town easier and more affordably than expensive shuttle services.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

He talks to Ann, who is 92 years old and using the service.

Info on the service: http://arriverides.com/about-us/