CONCORD (KRON) — A man was shot when he was allegedly robbed by three suspects, including a 17-year-old, in Concord on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Victory Lane off of Monument Boulevard, according to police.

The three suspects allegedly stole a man’s backpack, shot him, and fled in a Cadillac.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to police spokeswoman Cpl. Summer Galer, a Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy coincidentally tried to stop the Cadillac in Bay Point for an unrelated traffic violation after the robbery, but the driver fled and led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit.

Galer said officers overheard the incident on the police scanner and alerted the sheriff’s deputies that the suspects in the vehicle pursuit might have been involved in the robbery and shooting.

The three suspects attempted to flee on foot after the vehicle was involved in a non-injury collision.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old teenager from Bay Point, was arrested by deputies and the other two suspects got away.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact the Concord Police Department’s Investigations Division at (925) 671-3030.