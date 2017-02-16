The World According to Gary: Draymond Green ejected from Sacramento Kings game

By Published: Updated:
darya

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich discuss Draymond Green’s ejection from the Warriors versus Kings game, upcoming Tom Brady movie, and Minnesota Twins player Phil Hughes saving his rib.

Draymond Green’s outburst during the Warrior versus Kings game led to him being ejected. Green lashed out at officials after receiving two technical fouls.

A Tom Brady movie is slated for production. The movie will chronicle Brady’s life from being a sixth-round draft pick to being revered as one of the greatest players of all time.

Minnesota Twins player, Phil Hughes, wanted an order of ribs, but minus the barbecue sauce. He saved one of his ribs after undergoing surgery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s