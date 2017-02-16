The World According to Gary: Draymond Green ejected from Sacramento Kings game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich discuss Draymond Green’s ejection from the Warriors versus Kings game, upcoming Tom Brady movie, and Minnesota Twins player Phil Hughes saving his rib.

Draymond Green’s outburst during the Warrior versus Kings game led to him being ejected. Green lashed out at officials after receiving two technical fouls.

A Tom Brady movie is slated for production. The movie will chronicle Brady’s life from being a sixth-round draft pick to being revered as one of the greatest players of all time.

Minnesota Twins player, Phil Hughes, wanted an order of ribs, but minus the barbecue sauce. He saved one of his ribs after undergoing surgery.