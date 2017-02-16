PLACENTIA (KRON) — A Placentia woman recently made a very generous donation to Goodwill, except that it was a mistake.

When Linda Hoffman dropped off a bag of old clothes to Goodwill, she had no idea there was a stash of cash in one of her husband’s old shirts.

Bob Hoffman had been secretly saving the cash for six years.

Two days went by before he realized the shirt, and his $8,000 cash, was missing.

The Hoffman’ rushed over to the local Goodwill.

Employees scrambled to track down the shirt but had no luck.

The next day, an employee came across the shirt with all the cash.

“I was like, ‘OK, could it be in here?!'” said Caitlin Mulvihill, who found the shirt. “And then sure enough, and it was just kind of like, my heart leapt and I was like, ‘thank goodness!'”

The couple took back the money and left the shirt.

“I would describe it as a miracle,” Linda said. “I would say that it was honest people and what touched our hearts the most is how honest they were.”