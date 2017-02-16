SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It has been more than a year since BART said it would equip all trains with cameras.

On Thursday, KRON4 has learned when that project will be completed.

BART says all trains will have working cameras by Jul. 1.

In Jan. 2016, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on a train. The gunman is still on the loose.

After that shooting, BART came clean, announcing that most of the cameras on its trains were fake, designed to trick criminals into thinking they were being filmed.

Now, BART says 491 of its 669 train cars have cameras.

“We were brining in trains for their regular maintenance, and then we’re outfitting them with the cameras, and those systems that we have developed over the last year…It’s going at a good pace, and we’re gonna have it all wrapped up quickly,” BART spokesman Taylor Huckaby said.

BART says its new fleet of trains, set to be unveiled late next year, will all be equipped with cameras.