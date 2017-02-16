VIDEO: Gary Radnich interviews Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob

OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, along with Peter Guber, paid $450 million for the team about seven years ago.

Now, he has a franchise that is worth $2.6 billion and is perhaps the most envied in sports.

Lacob has overseen a team that has won an NBA title, played in two straight finals, and looks headed to a third with Kevin Durant on board.

They are by far the most popular team in the NBA.

KRON4 talked to Lacob Wednesday on a number of subjects, one of which was how much has luck played into his franchise’s fortunes.

Watch the above video to see Gary’s full report.

