VIDEO: Jailhouse fight between two deputies

HARDIN CO., KY (KRON) — A jailhouse fight between a sheriff’s deputy and a deputy jailer was caught on camera.

It happened at the Hardin County Jail in Kentucky.

Apparently, the two law enforcement officials got a little hot under the collar as deputy Deputy Clennon Smith was turning over inmate property to Deputy Jailer Joe Funk.

Officials say that’s when Funk threw the property back at Smith, then the fight ensued.

Funk was arrested and suspended with pay over the dispute.

Officials from both agencies are calling the incident unfortunate.

Smith is still on the job.