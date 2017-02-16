ALAMEDA COUNTY (BCN) — A suspect in a stolen van rammed a police car, plowed through a fence and went into a creek after a pursuit from Pleasanton to Dublin early Thursday morning, according to police.

Pleasanton police started the pursuit at 2:43 a.m. and chased the suspect through San Ramon and Dublin.

When the suspect drove onto a dead-end street in the Dublin Meadows apartment complex, he used the Ford Econoline van to ram a patrol car twice in an effort to escape, police said.

He then went through a fence, over an embankment and into Alamo Creek near the Iron Horse Regional Trail. The suspect abandoned the van and ran from the crash.

Police set up a perimeter to search for him using dogs but couldn’t find him.

The van had been reported stolen out of Oakland on Feb. 2.

Police are still looking for the suspect, described as a man in his 40s or 50s. He appears to have abandoned his clothing as he ran.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.