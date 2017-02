SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — It is the first lead in the investigation of last Sunday’s deadly vehicle to vehicle shooting in the City of San Leandro

Police on Thursday released a still photo from a surveillance camera of a vehicle in the area of Marina Boulevard and Verna Court.

That is the area where police say 45-year-old Wardell Taliaferro was shot and killed.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun is on the story.

Watch the above video to see KRON4’s full report.