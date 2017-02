OAKLAND (KRON) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing her roommate to death in Oakland, according to police.

Valybro Hill was stabbed in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about 11 p.m. on Monday.

He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

Police arrested Hill’s roommate on Tuesday night.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is still determining whether to file charges against her.

