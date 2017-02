SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people claim they were randomly hit with blow darts in San Jose.

Both incidents happened on Thursday along Meridian Avenue and Hillsdale Avenue.

San Jose police say one man was hit around 7:30 p.m. Then, less than an hour later, a second person reported being struck by a blow gun dart.

Both people suffered minor injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No suspect has been identified.

No other information has been made available by police.