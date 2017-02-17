3 charged with torturing turtle, beating disabled veteran

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of WFLA
Courtesy of WFLA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested three young men after they beat up a disabled Navy veteran who told them to stop torturing a turtle at a central Florida apartment complex.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 45-year-old Garry Blough was attacked Tuesday afternoon. He says his wife had told him three people were outside smashing a fresh water turtle to the ground and kicking it. Blough says he went outside and told them to stop and then told his wife to call the police.

An arrest report says the suspects, ages 23, 18 and 16, punched Blough and then kicked him while he was on the ground. Paramedics said Blough suffered shattered skull and facial bones, a concussion and a severely injured eye.

Daytona Beach police arrested the suspects and charged them with aggravated battery and animal cruelty.

