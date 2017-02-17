Man with rifle in East Oakland disarmed, detained

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man with a rifle in East Oakland has been disarmed and detained Friday morning, according to police. However, the scene is still active and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

There were reports of an active shooter in the area of 98th Avenue and Golf Links Road off of Interstate 580.

Eastbound I-580 was closed at 98th Avenue. The freeway was reopened at 10 a.m.

The man was inside of a house pointing a rifle out of the window. At one point he came outside and began spray painting a garage and a car.

The shooter has been taken to the hospital.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

