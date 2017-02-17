Bay Area rainfall totals for Thursday, Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The storms hitting the Bay Area have brought a decent amount of rain to the region.
KRON4 is tracking the rainfall totals across the Bay Area.
Here are the rainfall reports for the past 12 hours as of 7 a.m. Friday morning:
Alameda County:
Oakland .34 inches
Pleasanton .24 inches
San Leandro .21 inches
Contra Costa County:
Tilden Park – .32 inches
El Cerrito .27 inches
Richmond .27 inches
Marin County:
Kentfield .63 inches
Middle Peak .60 inches
Upper Coyote Creak .56 inches
Napa County:
Napa .28 inches
Yountville .24 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco .45 inches
San Mateo County:
Spring Valley .45 inches
Montara .44 inches
Santa Clara County:
Canada De Los Osos .32 inches
Gilroy .19 inches
Stanford .15 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Ben Lomond Mountain .20 inches
Boulder Creek .19 inches
Sonoma County
Leghorn Stream .79 inches
Bodega Bay .30 inches
Guerneville .23 inches