Bay Area rainfall totals for Thursday, Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The storms hitting the Bay Area have brought a decent amount of rain to the region.

KRON4 is tracking the rainfall totals across the Bay Area.

Here are the rainfall reports for the past 12 hours as of 7 a.m. Friday morning:

Alameda County:

Oakland .34 inches

Pleasanton .24 inches

San Leandro .21 inches

Contra Costa County:

Tilden Park – .32 inches

El Cerrito .27 inches

Richmond .27 inches

Marin County:

Kentfield .63 inches

Middle Peak .60 inches

Upper Coyote Creak .56 inches

Napa County:

Napa .28 inches

Yountville .24 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco .45 inches

San Mateo County:

Spring Valley .45 inches

Montara .44 inches

Santa Clara County:

Canada De Los Osos .32 inches

Gilroy .19 inches

Stanford .15 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Ben Lomond Mountain .20 inches

Boulder Creek .19 inches

Sonoma County

Leghorn Stream .79 inches

Bodega Bay .30 inches

Guerneville .23 inches