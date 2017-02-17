California rain hinders flights at Bay Area airports

KRON — Rainstorms in Southern California and the Bay Area are affecting flights at several airports this morning, airport officials said.

Flights in and out of Oakland, Mineta San Jose, and San Francisco international airports are all being impacted.

About 50 arrivals and 50 departures were canceled at SFO because of Bay Area and Southern California weather, spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Additionally, SFO flights are experiencing delays of 30 to 45 minutes, and that time is expected increase as the day progresses, Yakel said.

A weather delay program is limiting the number of flights at SFO until midnight.

This program may remain in effect during the weekend and into early next week, Yakel said.

The Federal Aviation Administration decides on a day-by-day basis whether to call for a delay at the airport.

At Mineta San Jose International Airport, Southwest Airlines had canceled 17 flights to Southern California.

“It is significant for a long holiday weekend,” spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.

However, no delays were reported, Barnes said.

At Oakland International Airport, Southwest Airlines has canceled 20 outbound flights to Southern California.

Southwest has also canceled 22 arrivals into Oakland from an airport in Southern California, airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor said.

Southern California is facing possibly one of the strongest storms in six years, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

Three to four inches of rain are expected through early Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport and 2 to 6 inches is expected in Burbank, meteorologist David Sweet said.

The Los Angeles Area is toying with a few record rainfall amounts, Sweet said.

Strong winds are also expected to affect flights into and out of the area. Gusts of up to 50 mph are in the forecast.