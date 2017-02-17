Down power lines and flooding cause road closures in Lake County

LAKEPORT (KRON) — Rain and windy weather have caused road closures in Lake County, Friday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, power lines are being reported down on Lakeshore Boulevard, just north of Park Way. Sheriff deputies have also said flooding on Lakeshore boulevard have also been reported in multiple areas.

Both fire and utility crews have arrived on scene and are working to clear the area. According to personnel, the area is expected to be closed to traffic until at least midnight.

Flooded areas have been marked with barricades, and display alternate routes for travelers to use.

Crews have asked for drivers to be mindful for crews who are working to restore roads and power in the affected areas.