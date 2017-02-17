Downed power lines across HWY 880 block traffic in San Jose

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy of California Highway Patrol San Jose.
Photo Courtesy of California Highway Patrol San Jose.

SAN JOSE (KRON)–Interstate Highway 880 is closed in both directions Friday in San Jose due to downed power lines spread across the road.

The closure begins near Bascom Avenue, according to fire officials.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Mineta San Jose International Airport officials, not far from Bascom Avenue, reported power outages Friday morning.

Around 10: 24 a.m. backup generators were operating.

Officials warned flyers of delays.

Southwest Airlines canceled 17 flights to Southern California harsh weather conditions.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s