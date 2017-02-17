Downed power lines across HWY 880 block traffic in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)–Interstate Highway 880 is closed in both directions Friday in San Jose due to downed power lines spread across the road.

The closure begins near Bascom Avenue, according to fire officials.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Current view on I880 pic.twitter.com/qRMeHqjRtS — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) February 17, 2017

I880 shutdown in both directions for power lines down at Bascom and tree down on NB side. NB traffic off to Bascom, SB off at The Alameda — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) February 17, 2017//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mineta San Jose International Airport officials, not far from Bascom Avenue, reported power outages Friday morning.

Around 10: 24 a.m. backup generators were operating.

Officials warned flyers of delays.

Southwest Airlines canceled 17 flights to Southern California harsh weather conditions.