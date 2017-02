NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Fallen trees are blocking Napa County roads on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said several roads in the area are blocked by fallen trees.

Both South and North Kelley roads south of Napa are blocked between state Highways 12 and 29.

Big Ranch Road near Salvador Avenue north of Napa is closed, and First Avenue south of Hagen Road just east of Napa is closed.

Wragg Canyon Road a mile from state Highway 128 south of Lake Berryessa also is closed.

Storm Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Fallen tree in Napa Lake County storm damage Lake County storm damage Lake County storm damage Tree down on Berryessa and Capital in San Jose