Flooding concerns arise as Anderson Reservoir nears capacity

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — This weekend’s rain is raising concerns in Santa Clara County where the Anderson Reservoir is almost at capacity.

The Anderson Reservoir is on the cusp of spilling over for the first time since 2006. But unlike Oroville Dam, the reservoir in Morgan Hill is not at risk of failure or causing major flooding.

Anderson Lake is already at more than 99-percent capacity. Water is expected to start flowing over the reservoir’s spillway and that could lead to flooding down stream in Coyote Creek.

Officials say the low lying areas in Morgan Hill along Coyote Creek will likely see high water levels. Whether flood water reaches any homes will depend on how big the storms are this weekend.

Flooding is not the only concern. A few years ago the Anderson Dam was determined to be seismically unsafe and officials say the reservoir is only supposed to be kept at 68 percent capacity for safety reasons.

Water officials with the Santa Clara Valley Water District are sending 416 cubic feet of water per second into Coyote Creek. The district is hoping to drain as much water as possible out of the reservoir before the next big round of storms arrives

The district believes that with the incoming moisture the reservoir will probably hit 100 percent this weekend.

Water officials say it could take up to two months to get the water level back down to where it is suppose to be.