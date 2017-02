MARTINEZ (KRON) — A Fog Advisory has been issued Friday morning in Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The advisory was issued sometime in the 4:00 a.m. hour.

The affected area is a portion of Highway 4 from Martinez to Hercules — McEwen Rd. to the I-80 split.

CHP is reporting visibility as low as 50 ft.

Take caution while driving through this area.

No estimation was given for when the advisory will be lifted.