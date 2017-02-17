Former Oakland Athletics slugger Nick Swisher retires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletics slugger Nick Swisher has announced his retirement on Friday.

The A’s announced his retirement on Twitter just before 4 p.m.

Congratulations on a great MLB career and enjoy your retirement @NickSwisher. Something tells us that you will! pic.twitter.com/8NyRzUVAeP — Oakland A’s 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) February 17, 2017

Swisher first made the announcement on The Player’s Tribune, where he says he said to himself this offseason, “The dream is over, baby!”

Swisher, 36, played 12 years in the major leagues, including his first four major league seasons with the A’s. He played outfield, first base, and served as a designated hitter.

Swisher won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.

The switch-hitter hit .249 in his career, with 245 home runs.

Despite his low batting averages over the years, his .351 on-base percentage was ideal for A’s General Manager Billy Beane’s “Moneyball” style of baseball.

Swisher’s best year came in 2010, when he hit .288, with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs.

According to Baseball Almanac, Swisher hit a home run from each side of the plate in one game a major-league record 14 times.