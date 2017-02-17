Fremont police arrest escaped inmate wanted in Kentucky for fraud

FREMONT (BCN) — An inmate who escaped from Kentucky sheriff’s deputies as they were taking him to San Francisco International Airport for a flight back to Kentucky on fraud charges was arrested Thursday in Fremont, police said on Friday.

Shawn New, 27, was arrested in the garage of a home in the 34000 block of Heather Terrace.

At about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, New escaped from a car as he and Kentucky deputies were in stop-and-go traffic on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward.

New had been arrested in the Bay Area on Jan. 13 and was being held in Santa Rita Jail before his highway escape. The escape prompted a large-scale search around Highway 880, police said.

Thursday, Fremont Police Department investigators saw New go into the home. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the home and despite numerous commands from police, New refused to come out.

Police sent in a K-9, which caught New as he was hiding in the garage, according to police.

New was taken to a hospital to be treated for a dog bite and booked into the county jail. Alameda County sheriff’s officials said New does not have a history of violence.