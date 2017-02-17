Ghost Ship fire regulators to probe dumping of debris from deadly fire

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo members of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office stand outside the warehouse called the Ghost Ship the site of a fire, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland police visited the cluttered warehouse converted into an illegal residence dozens of times in the several years before it burned down, killing 36 people. Oakland officials on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 released hundreds of pages of city documents requested by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The reports detail complaints from neighbors, residents and visitors of the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse about safety problems, loud parties and other issues with a dilapidated building converted illegally into a living area. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo members of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office stand outside the warehouse called the Ghost Ship the site of a fire, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland police visited the cluttered warehouse converted into an illegal residence dozens of times in the several years before it burned down, killing 36 people. Oakland officials on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 released hundreds of pages of city documents requested by The Associated Press and other media outlets. The reports detail complaints from neighbors, residents and visitors of the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse about safety problems, loud parties and other issues with a dilapidated building converted illegally into a living area. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

OAKLAND (AP)– The top air quality regulator in the San Francisco Bay Area is investigating why charred debris from an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people was dumped along the shoreline.

The East Bay Times reports Friday that air quality enforcement director Wayne Kino says the material should not have been dumped in an open field owned by the city.

The city of Oakland could face fines if violations are found.

Three dozen people died in a blaze that broke out on Dec. 2 in the Ghost Ship warehouse, which was being used as an unpermitted residence and arts collective.

Everything from burned musical instruments, appliances, artwork and clothes was dumped on a path along the shoreline.

City spokesman Harry Hamilton did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s