Machete-wielding assailant attack, rob victim in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A 42-year-old man was able to walk to the hospital Tuesday night in San Francisco’s Inner Mission District after having been attacked with a machete and robbed by at least four people, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery near the corner of Harrison and Cesar Chavez streets, according to police.

After an investigation officers learned a man armed with a machete had approached the victim. The suspect then started yelling at the victim and swung the machete at him, causing the victim to fall to the ground, police

said.

Three other people joined the suspect, and all four then began kicking the victim, according to police.

During the struggle, one of the suspects reached inside the victim’s pants pocket and took his cash. The suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim remained conscious during ordeal and was able to walk to the hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police were unable to locate the suspects and a description of them was not immediately available.