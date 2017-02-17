Missing person washes ashore at McNears Beach in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Coroners within Marin County have positively identified a body that washed ashore along McNears Beach in San Rafael, Friday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris, an unidentified adult male was discovered along the shoreline around 8 a.m. and was believed to have been deceased for several days.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department said the adult male was a known missing person from the Bay Area. The amount of days or weeks the man has been missing is unknown at this time.

There was evidence of long term postmortem exposure to the water, deputy coroner’s said.

According to sheriff deputies, there were no suspicious circumstances associated with the missing person case, and no initial concerns of foul play associated with the death.

The name of the male body has not been released to the public, due to pending notification to his next of kin.

