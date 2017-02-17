Nevada man arrested for allegedly molesting 3-year-old child

NEVADA (KRON)– A Nevada man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a child and being in possession of child pornography, according to Sparks Police Officers.

Officers responded to a call involving possible child molestation between Dillon Shattuck Rogers-Earl, 24, and a 3-year-old child, according to officers.

Officers arrived at the 1400 block of Vista Del Rancho.

While on scene they discovered child pornography.

It was later revealed that Rogers-Earl had produced child pornography and was in possession of child pornography, officers said.

Rogers-Early was booked into the Washoe County Jail on two counts of, Use/Permit a Minor under 14 years of age to produce Child Pornography, a Felony; two counts of

Possession of Visual Pornography of a Person under 16 years of age, a Felony; and two counts of Lewdness with a Child under 14 years of age.