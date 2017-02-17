Palm tree crashes into San Jose home

tree

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The South Bay was hit hard by strong winds from Friday’s storm.

There were several reports of downed trees and power lines.

Winds were strong enough that they knocked down a palm tree that crashed into a house on Empire Street at North 12th Street.

Earlier Friday, the winds also knocked down power lines. They fell across I-880, shutting down the freeway in San Jose.

