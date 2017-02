BERKELEY (KRON) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on eastbound Interstate 80 near Berkeley on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Highway 80 between Gilman and Buchanan streets.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:08 p.m., and as of 8:25 p.m. two lanes remained blocked at the scene of the crash.

Bay City News contributed to this report.