People Behaving Badly: Conversations with distracted drivers on Highway 17

By and Published: Updated:
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — In the beginning of this year, a new updated hands-free law went into effect.

It required drivers to mount their phones and not to touch them.

On Thursday, the Santa Cruz California Highway Patrol launched a crackdown on drivers on Highway 17 near the big mudslide.

And Stanley Roberts was there with them as they showed us the drivers caught, and now, he talks to them to get their side of the story.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

