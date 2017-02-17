PHOTOS: Large tree falls on car in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police have released photos of a large tree falling on a car in Fremont on Friday.

This happened along Mowry near Argonaut and Logan.

Underneath that tree somewhere is a silver Acura.

No one was hurt, but that car was likely totaled.

Its #windy out there. It’s hard to see the silver Acura under this tree on the north frontage road of Mowry btwn Argonaut & Logan #castorm pic.twitter.com/Ce3OctmrwN — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) February 17, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js