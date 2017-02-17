Rain showers across Bay Area cause traffic delays

By Published: Updated:
robin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The Bay Area was hit with another winter storm Friday morning causing flooding on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The flooded northbound lanes of Highway 101 between Vermont and Ceaser Chavez stalled traffic, causing major traffic jams.

An accident on westbound Interstate 580 leading up to the Richmond and San Rafael Bridge just before the toll plaza stalled traffic. The drive time to cross over the bridge was 30-40 minutes.

Interstate 880 experienced flooding in both northbound and southbound lanes.

California Highway Patrol of Oakland warned drivers of speeding during wet weather conditions.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s