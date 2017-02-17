Rain showers across Bay Area cause traffic delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The Bay Area was hit with another winter storm Friday morning causing flooding on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

The flooded northbound lanes of Highway 101 between Vermont and Ceaser Chavez stalled traffic, causing major traffic jams.

Another major problem in SF. All lanes flooded NB 101 btwn Vermont & Cesar Chavez pic.twitter.com/VIJp2ohhbt — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 17, 2017

An accident on westbound Interstate 580 leading up to the Richmond and San Rafael Bridge just before the toll plaza stalled traffic. The drive time to cross over the bridge was 30-40 minutes.

Major delays to the RICH/SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE. Accident wrapping up WB at midspan. 35 – 40 drive time pic.twitter.com/YDohvnDRlA — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) February 17, 2017

Interstate 880 experienced flooding in both northbound and southbound lanes.

California Highway Patrol of Oakland warned drivers of speeding during wet weather conditions.

Roadway flooding – Southbound 880 near 23rd in #Oakland. Remember to slow down and turn on those headlights today! #CAstorm — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

Northbound 880 at 980 near downtown #Oakland – more flooding. Just another reason to SLOW DOWN!!!! — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017