Solano County residents advised to prepare for upcoming storm

SOLANO Co. (KRON) — Officials within the Solano County Emergency Operations have advised residents to be prepared for a “wet weather storm system” that will strike the region for the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, at least four inches of rain has been predicted to fall in Solano County and should last until Tuesday, Feb. 21. Officials said the heaviest rainfall should be Monday, Feb. 20, and residents have been advised to use extra safety precautions.

“As the storm moves through our area once again we are encouraging all residents to take extra safety precautions while traveling and at home,” says Don Ryan, Solano County Emergency Services Manager. “If you encounter any dangerous situations like flooding, downed power lines, landslides or hazardous debris, please stay back and exercise caution.”

In a press release by Solano County Officials, it is imperative for residents to pay close attention to flood advisory warnings.

“People who live in low-lying areas, near creeks, streams, canals and waterways are encouraged to prepare for localized flooding, even if the property has never flooded before.”

Staying connected and up-to-date on storm tracking is important, and residents can do so by tuning into their favorite radio station or T.V. newscast. Officials said social media such as Twitter is a great tool to stay connected.

According to Emergency officials, if residents should come upon flowing water, it is advised to stop and turn around immediately.

Assembling a flood preparedness kit is crucial and The Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) put together a comprehensive list of supplies, which can be found here.

For additional information on what to during a storm officials said residents can visit Solano County’s main website.