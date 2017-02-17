Southern California to be slammed by winter storm

(KRON) Southern California is about to be slammed by the winter storm hitting the state Friday.

The southland is expected to get between two and six inches of rain at coastal locations. In the mountains between five and ten inches of rain.

Winds across Southern California are expected to be ferocious as well.

Latest rainfall estimates with storm through Sat eve. Coast/valleys 2-6″ with south facing foothill/mtns 5-10″. #CAstorm #CAflood #LArain pic.twitter.com/cpVJ436OkJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 17, 2017

Southern California is the last part of the State still experiencing drought conditions.

This storm will likely move the area closer to normal rainfall totals.