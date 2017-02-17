Suspect arrested in connection with rape, robbery

MENLO PARK (KRON)–Police in Menlo Park on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a rape and robbery that occurred in December.

Cedric Mark Williams, 56, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of rape by force, forced oral copulation, rape of an unconscious victim, false imprisonment with violence and robbery, police said.

The Menlo Park Police Investigations Unit was made aware of the rape and robbery on Tuesday, police said.

The victim is an adult woman, and investigators were able to identify the suspect with her statements and through further investigation, police said.

Williams was booked into the San Mateo County Jail without incident.