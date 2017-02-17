Swastika graffiti on San Francisco home investigated as hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A swastika was found spray-painted on a home in San Francisco Friday morning.
The graffiti was found at 1955 Jefferson Street in the city’s Marina District.
The graffiti was painted on a garage door as well as the front door to the home.
Police are now investigating the graffiti as a hate crime.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
Swastika graffiti on garage door
Meanwhile in the Marina District #SF pic.twitter.com/zVlQpDJRx9
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) February 17, 2017