Swastika graffiti on San Francisco home investigated as hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A swastika was found spray-painted on a home in San Francisco Friday morning.

The graffiti was found at 1955 Jefferson Street in the city’s Marina District.

The graffiti was painted on a garage door as well as the front door to the home.

Police are now investigating the graffiti as a hate crime.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

