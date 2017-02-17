SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wireless wars are heating up again.

Earlier this week, Verizon and T-mobile announced new unlimited data plans, saving their customers money.

Now, AT&T and Sprint are following suit.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how these unlimited offerings compare to one another.

WEB LINKS:

AT&T – http://about.att.com/story/att_expands_access_to_unlimited_data.html

Sprint – http://offer.sprint.com/v5/?ECID=SEM:Google:p:2017_Q1:Brand_-_Prospect_-_SEM_-_HT_-_Exact_-_D:Head_Term:sprint:Exact:tfn15245&gclid=CKazpqTwl9ICFY17fgod3iEGhA&agid=38533558545&s1=707710185.705920283&a=144&child=&device=c

Verizon – http://www.verizon.com/about/news/get-unlimited-data-network-you-deserve-verizon

T-Mobile – https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans