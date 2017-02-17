Tech Report: AT&T, Sprint announce new unlimited data plans in response to Verizon and T-Mobile; here is a comparison

By and Published: Updated:
4322ad153d7e4391a783f1a00097dbec

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wireless wars are heating up again.

Earlier this week, Verizon and T-mobile announced new unlimited data plans, saving their customers money.

Now, AT&T and Sprint are following suit.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us how these unlimited offerings compare to one another.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

He looks at the new unlimited data plan prices offered by the big 4 carriers.

WEB LINKS:

AT&T – http://about.att.com/story/att_expands_access_to_unlimited_data.html

Sprint – http://offer.sprint.com/v5/?ECID=SEM:Google:p:2017_Q1:Brand_-_Prospect_-_SEM_-_HT_-_Exact_-_D:Head_Term:sprint:Exact:tfn15245&gclid=CKazpqTwl9ICFY17fgod3iEGhA&agid=38533558545&s1=707710185.705920283&a=144&child=&device=c

Verizon – http://www.verizon.com/about/news/get-unlimited-data-network-you-deserve-verizon

T-Mobile – https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s