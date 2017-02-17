Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airport without power

SAN JOSE (BCN)–Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties have lost power this morning, including at Mineta San Jose International Airport, according to PG&E officials.

As of 11:15 a.m., some 24,914 Salinas residents along with 23,067 in San Jose, 22,563 in Monterey, 9,740 in Morgan Hill and 6,622 in Gilroy were experiencing outages.

Thousands of others in neighboring cities are also affected, including 3,949 in Santa Cruz, 3,384 in Mountain View and 2,241 in Watsonville.

An airport-wide outage at San Jose International Airport started at 9:55 a.m., airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said, adding that wind gusts at the airport had been reported to be as fast as 45 mph.

Southwest Airlines had already canceled 17 flights due to weather in Southern California today.

The airport is fully operational on generator power, but some airlines may experience delays.

Not far from the airport, Interstate Highway 880 is closed in both directions near Bascom Avenue due to downed power lines across the freeway, according to fire officials.