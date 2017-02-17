The World According to Gary: Who’ll break the ice?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Steph Curry and viral sensation,”Dancing Mom,”grooving together, Durant and Westbrook teammates again, and bizarre Tom Brady tattoos.

All-Star weekend brings out some of the NBA’s best players. The star-studded weekend also brought out Steph Curry’s inner dancing machine. He grooved alongside the woman known as “Dancing Mom.”

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrooks will be playing alongside each other on the western conference team.

A Tom Brady fan showed his support by getting a tattoo of the athlete’s face on his backside.