UC Berkeley police seeking help in identifying suspects from Milo Yiannopoulos protest

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, a fire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley police took a hands-off approach to protesters on the campus last week when violent rioters overtook a largely peaceful protest against a controversial speaker. But that response is being questioned as demonstrators become increasingly hostile and politics are more polarized. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, a fire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus. UC Berkeley police took a hands-off approach to protesters on the campus last week when violent rioters overtook a largely peaceful protest against a controversial speaker. But that response is being questioned as demonstrators become increasingly hostile and politics are more polarized. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

 

BERKELEY (BCN) — University of California Campus Police have released several photos of suspects allegedly involved in a variety crimes committed earlier this month during a protest against far-right writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to university officials, the protests on Feb. 1 caused more than $100,000 in damage to the University of California at Berkeley campus, not counting more than a dozen businesses that were vandalized in the city’s downtown area and Telegraph corridor.

Campus police are working closely with the City of Berkley Police Department to identify the individuals responsible for the extensive damage.

Additionally, police are following up on leads provided by victims and witnesses and encourage anyone who may have more information to contact them at police@berkley.edu or (510) 664-8477.

Berkeley suspects

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s