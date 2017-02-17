VIDEO: Bay Area rain to let up, return by Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is expected to catch a small break from the rain this weekend, but not before scattered showers create a wet, Friday morning commute.

Heavy rains and high winds are predicted to hit different parts of the Bay Area throughout the morning.

The San Francisco, Peninsula, and North Bay regions will get the worst of it during the early commute hours.

Showers will spread to the East Bay around 8:00 a.m.

The South Bay is enjoying just light rains this morning.

The wet weather is accompanied by Bay Area-wide wind gusts of 45 mph. In some parts of the North Bay, the wind will be as strong as 60 mph.

By late afternoon, the rain should clear up, but the dry conditions will be short-lived.

KRON4 meteorologist James Fletcher says another series of storms will hit Sunday evening and continue into Monday, and again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

One more thing to watch out for this morning — A Fog Advisory has been issued for the Martinez area due to the low level of visibility.