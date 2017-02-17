SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Trump’s executive order on the Muslim Ban, and a leaked White House memo that plans to mobilize 100,000 troops to round up unauthorized immigrants brings back awful memories to one Bay Area family.

Hiroshi Shimizu of San Francisco said, President Trump’s actions were not so different than President’s Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 which placed many Japanese-Americans in an internment camp.

Shimizu, along with his parents and grandfather spent more than three years in Tulelake, an internment camp established for disloyal Americans.

“They were American citizens but their parents could not become American citizens because they were forbidden from naturalization,” Shimizu said.

The trauma Shimizu and what his family has gone through is resurfacing during the current political climate.

To commemorate the what has transpired during the days of World War II, the Japanese American community will host an event at the AMC Kabuki 8 Cinemas in San Francisco’s Japantown.