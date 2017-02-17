Video: Three year old boy dies in Massachusetts house fire

MASSACHUSETTS (KRON) — A three-year-old boy died after being pulled from a burning house in Massachusetts Friday morning.

According to fire crews, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital along with three other victims as a result of the large burning home in the town of Lowell.

Firefighters said, crews attempted to resuscitate the boy after being extracted the burning home but he was later pronounced deceased while at the hospital.

A problem fire crews dealt with while battling the blaze were frozen hydrants.

The cause of the residential fire remains unknown and an active investigation is still ongoing.