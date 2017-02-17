VIDEO: Wind Advisory takes effect for entire Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The entire Bay Area is under a Wind Advisory for the majority of Friday.

The advisory will remain in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

KRON4 meteorologist James Fletcher explains that the Bay Area will see gusts ranging from 45-60 mph.

The higher you are in the mountains, the stronger the wind will be.

Drivers will most-likely face some difficulty while crossing the major bridges this morning, particularly the Bay Bridge and San Mateo Bridge.

The likelihood of downed trees and power lines is heightened throughout the duration of the advisory.