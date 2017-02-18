25-year-old killed in solo car crash in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — A 25-year-old Winters man was killed Saturday morning in a car crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County near Dixon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Hwy 80 near the northbound state Highway 113 transition, according to CHP.

CHP responded to the scene at 1:48 a.m. and found a black BMW had crashed into a tree.

The driver was unresponsive and pinned in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

One lane of the transition road was closed for more than three hours as crews worked the scene.

A witness told investigators the car left the roadway for no apparent reason.

