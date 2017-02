OROVILLE (KRON)—Five Oroville Dam workers have been fired for violating a contract by putting pictures of the dam on social media.

The Department of Water Resources hires a contractor to work on the dam. The contractor hired was Syblon Reid.

This contractor has a strict “No social media, no photos policy” at every site they work on.

Some of the employees did not abide by their contract and posted pictures of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway online which is why five people were released.

Oroville dam View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This photo shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014, houseboats sit in the drought lowered waters of Oroville Lake, near Oroville, Calif. Water levels dropped Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of people from towns lying below the lake. Lake Oroville also serves as a reservoir and levels rose significantly in recent weeks after a series of storms that have dumped rain and snow across California. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Authorities ordered evacuations Sunday for everyone living below the lake out of concern that the spillway could fail. A pair of helicopters come in for a landing at a staging area near the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State officials have discussed using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the damaged emergency spillway of the dam. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) This photo shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A helicopter kicks up dust as it lands at a staging area near the Oroville Dam on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State officials have discussed using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the damaged emergency spillway of the dam. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)