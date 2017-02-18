Anderson Reservoir water levels surpass capacity, spillway activated

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The largest reservoir in Santa Clara County has surpassed its capacity Saturday morning, according to the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

The Anderson Reservoir near Morgan Hill can hold 89,491 acre-feet of water and was 99% full on Friday.

On Saturday morning, officials reported the reservoir reached 100.4% capacity.

The standard is 89%.

As a result, the reservoir’s one and only spillway and an outlet at the bottom of the reservoir are being used to accommodate the excess water.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is attempting to bring the water levels down to 68% before the next series of storms hits the area.

Officials fear the potential creek flooding and dam erosion that could occur if they do not lower the levels in time.