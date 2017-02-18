Car fire blocks southbound lanes on Interstate 680 in Dublin

car-fire interstate 680

DUBLIN (KRON)—All southbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 680 in Dublin after a white pick-up truck caught on fire Saturday night.

It happened at 7:52 p.m. near Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The pick-up truck overturned and hit the center divide. It is unknown what caused the crash and if anyone is injured at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

