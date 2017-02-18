Car fire blocks southbound lanes on Interstate 680 in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON)—All southbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 680 in Dublin after a white pick-up truck caught on fire Saturday night.

It happened at 7:52 p.m. near Stoneridge Shopping Center.

The pick-up truck overturned and hit the center divide. It is unknown what caused the crash and if anyone is injured at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

CHP on scene southbound 680 s/o 580. Vehicle roll over and on fire. Driver was ejected prior to fire. 1-3 lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/NrI0xzR9Yc — Christopher Sherry (@CHPChrisSherry) February 19, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js