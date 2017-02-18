Deputies: Woman beaten to death by co-worker in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY (KRON)—A man is accused of beating his co-worker to death outside a Fresno County power plant on Tuesday and deputies are now investigating what led up to the alleged beating.

The incident happened outside the Rio Bravo power plant on Willow Avenue in Fresno.

The two were contractors working on a project outside the plant when the beating occurred.

Deputies say the pair got into a fight when the man started beating her with an unknown weapon. The woman was knocked unconscious.

Workers at the power plant tried performing CPR while the man was held down. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and took over CPR, but were unable to revive her.

The woman killed has been identified as 32-year-old Fresno resident Outi Hicks. Her co-worker who has been accused of beating her has been identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lopez.

Hicks and Lopez were not employees at the power plant.

Lopez was arrested and this is the third homicide in Fresno County this year.

