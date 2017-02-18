Floods close several San Francisco roadways

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several roadways in San Francisco’s Sunset District are closed Saturday morning after Friday’s rainfall.

Around 7:00 a.m., San Francisco Public Works reported on Twitter that southbound Great Highway and all streets between Lincoln and Sloat are flooded out and closed to traffic.

There is no estimation for a time of reopening.

This is the second time this week that flooding has made this area inaccessible.

The same streets and southbound Great Highway were also closed Thursday, and just reopened around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

